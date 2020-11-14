Here's What We Like About BWX Technologies' (NYSE:BWXT) Upcoming Dividend

It looks like BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You can purchase shares before the 19th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 10th of December.

BWX Technologies's next dividend payment will be US$0.19 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.76 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, BWX Technologies has a trailing yield of approximately 1.3% on its current stock price of $56.37. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. BWX Technologies paid out a comfortable 26% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out more than half (73%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that BWX Technologies's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:BWXT Historic Dividend November 14th 2020

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see BWX Technologies's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 52% per annum for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. BWX Technologies has delivered 11% dividend growth per year on average over the past eight years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

Is BWX Technologies an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? From a dividend perspective, we're encouraged to see that earnings per share have been growing, the company is paying out less than half of its earnings, and a bit over half its free cash flow. BWX Technologies looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for BWX Technologies that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

