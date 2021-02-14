Here's What We Like About Boise Cascade's (NYSE:BCC) Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. You will need to purchase shares before the 19th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of March.

Boise Cascade's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.00 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Boise Cascade has a trailing yield of 3.8% on the current share price of $52.15. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Boise Cascade's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Boise Cascade has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Boise Cascade has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 9.6% of its income after tax. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 6.1% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Boise Cascade's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:BCC Historic Dividend February 14th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Boise Cascade's earnings per share have risen 15% per annum over the last five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, three years ago, Boise Cascade has lifted its dividend by approximately 93% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Is Boise Cascade worth buying for its dividend? We love that Boise Cascade is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Boise Cascade looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while Boise Cascade has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, Boise Cascade has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

