Here's What We Like About BlackRock's (NYSE:BLK) Upcoming Dividend

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 4th of March, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 23rd of March.

BlackRock's next dividend payment will be US$4.13 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$14.52 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, BlackRock has a trailing yield of 2.1% on the current stock price of $694.5. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether BlackRock's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see BlackRock paying out a modest 45% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:BLK Historic Dividend February 27th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at BlackRock, with earnings per share up 9.8% on average over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, BlackRock has increased its dividend at approximately 14% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy BlackRock for the upcoming dividend? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Overall, BlackRock looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for BlackRock that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

