Here's What We Like About BlackRock's (NYSE:BLK) Upcoming Dividend

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase BlackRock's shares on or after the 6th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$4.88 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$19.52 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, BlackRock has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current stock price of $664.85. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether BlackRock's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately BlackRock's payout ratio is modest, at just 47% of profit.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

NYSE:BLK Historic Dividend September 2nd 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, BlackRock's earnings per share have been growing at 15% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, BlackRock has lifted its dividend by approximately 14% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Has BlackRock got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Companies like BlackRock that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating BlackRock more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks BlackRock is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for BlackRock that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

