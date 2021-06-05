Here's What We Like About Big Lots' (NYSE:BIG) Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Big Lots' shares on or after the 10th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.30 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.20 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Big Lots stock has a trailing yield of around 1.9% on the current share price of $64.8. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Big Lots's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Big Lots is paying out just 6.6% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Big Lots generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 15% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Big Lots's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:BIG Historic Dividend June 5th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Big Lots has grown its earnings rapidly, up 45% a year for the past five years. Big Lots looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last seven years, Big Lots has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.5% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has Big Lots got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Big Lots has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Big Lots looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Big Lots is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Big Lots (including 2 which are concerning).

