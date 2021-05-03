Here's What We Like About BCB Bancorp's (NASDAQ:BCBP) Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You can purchase shares before the 7th of May in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 24th of May.

BCB Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.14 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.56 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, BCB Bancorp has a trailing yield of approximately 4.1% on its current stock price of $13.77. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether BCB Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately BCB Bancorp's payout ratio is modest, at just 40% of profit.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGM:BCBP Historic Dividend May 3rd 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see BCB Bancorp's earnings per share have risen 15% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, BCB Bancorp has increased its dividend at approximately 1.6% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

To Sum It Up

Is BCB Bancorp an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Companies like BCB Bancorp that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. BCB Bancorp ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

In light of that, while BCB Bancorp has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for BCB Bancorp and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

