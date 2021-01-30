Here's What We Like About BCB Bancorp's (NASDAQ:BCBP) Upcoming Dividend

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 2 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 2nd of February in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of February.

BCB Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.14 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.56 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that BCB Bancorp has a trailing yield of 4.9% on the current share price of $11.48. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether BCB Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. BCB Bancorp paid out 55% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see BCB Bancorp earnings per share are up 8.0% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. BCB Bancorp has delivered 1.6% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy BCB Bancorp for the upcoming dividend? BCB Bancorp has been generating some growth in earnings per share while paying out more than half of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. We're unconvinced on the company's merits, and think there might be better opportunities out there.

However if you're still interested in BCB Bancorp as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with BCB Bancorp. For example - BCB Bancorp has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

