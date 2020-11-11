Here's What We Like About Bar Harbor Bankshares' (NYSEMKT:BHB) Upcoming Dividend

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEMKT:BHB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 17th of November, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 18th of December.

Bar Harbor Bankshares's next dividend payment will be US$0.22 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.88 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Bar Harbor Bankshares has a trailing yield of 3.6% on the current stock price of $24.11. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Bar Harbor Bankshares's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Bar Harbor Bankshares has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Bar Harbor Bankshares paid out a comfortable 47% of its profit last year.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Click here to see how much of its profit Bar Harbor Bankshares paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

AMEX:BHB Historic Dividend November 12th 2020

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Bar Harbor Bankshares earnings per share are up 2.6% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Bar Harbor Bankshares has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.7% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Bar Harbor Bankshares? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Overall, Bar Harbor Bankshares looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

Want to learn more about Bar Harbor Bankshares? Here's a visualisation of its historical rate of revenue and earnings growth.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.