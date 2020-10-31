Here's What We Like About Bank of Marin Bancorp's (NASDAQ:BMRC) Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You can purchase shares before the 5th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 13th of November.

Bank of Marin Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.23 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.92 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Bank of Marin Bancorp has a trailing yield of 3.1% on the current share price of $30.14. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Bank of Marin Bancorp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Bank of Marin Bancorp's payout ratio is modest, at just 39% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:BMRC Historic Dividend October 31st 2020

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Bank of Marin Bancorp earnings per share are up 6.6% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend at approximately 12% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Bank of Marin Bancorp for the upcoming dividend? Bank of Marin Bancorp has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. Overall, Bank of Marin Bancorp looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

In light of that, while Bank of Marin Bancorp has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Bank of Marin Bancorp and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

