Here's What We Like About BancFirst's (NASDAQ:BANF) Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, BancFirst investors that purchase the stock on or after the 30th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.36 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.44 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, BancFirst has a trailing yield of approximately 2.1% on its current stock price of $69.1. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately BancFirst's payout ratio is modest, at just 27% of profit.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see BancFirst's earnings per share have risen 19% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. BancFirst has delivered 11% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

Has BancFirst got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Companies like BancFirst that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Overall, BancFirst looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

While it's tempting to invest in BancFirst for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for BancFirst and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

