Here's What We Like About Atlantic Union Bankshares' (NASDAQ:AUB) Upcoming Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Investors can purchase shares before the 12th of November in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of November.

Atlantic Union Bankshares's next dividend payment will be US$0.25 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.00 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a trailing yield of 4.0% on the current stock price of $24.87. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Atlantic Union Bankshares is paying out an acceptable 52% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:AUB Historic Dividend November 7th 2020

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Atlantic Union Bankshares's earnings per share have been growing at 11% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Atlantic Union Bankshares has lifted its dividend by approximately 15% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Is Atlantic Union Bankshares an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share are growing at an attractive rate, and Atlantic Union Bankshares is paying out a bit over half its profits. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Atlantic Union Bankshares more closely.

Wondering what the future holds for Atlantic Union Bankshares? See what the six analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.