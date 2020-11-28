Here's What We Like About Arthur J. Gallagher's (NYSE:AJG) Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 3rd of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of December.

Arthur J. Gallagher's upcoming dividend is US$0.45 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.80 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Arthur J. Gallagher has a trailing yield of approximately 1.6% on its current stock price of $115.84. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Arthur J. Gallagher's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Arthur J. Gallagher can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Arthur J. Gallagher's payout ratio is modest, at just 44% of profit.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:AJG Historic Dividend November 28th 2020

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Arthur J. Gallagher's earnings per share have risen 16% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Arthur J. Gallagher has delivered an average of 3.5% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Arthur J. Gallagher? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. Overall, Arthur J. Gallagher looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

While it's tempting to invest in Arthur J. Gallagher for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Arthur J. Gallagher and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

