Here's What We Like About Amkor Technology's (NASDAQ:AMKR) Upcoming Dividend

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Amkor Technology's shares before the 6th of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.05 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.16 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Amkor Technology has a trailing yield of approximately 0.9% on its current stock price of $21.56. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Amkor Technology has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 7.0% of its income after tax. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 20% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see how much of its profit Amkor Technology paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:AMKR Historic Dividend December 1st 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Amkor Technology's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 60% per annum for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Amkor Technology looks like a promising growth company.

Unfortunately Amkor Technology has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Amkor Technology? Amkor Technology has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

In light of that, while Amkor Technology has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Amkor Technology and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

