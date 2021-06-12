Here's What We Like About AMERISAFE's (NASDAQ:AMSF) Upcoming Dividend

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, AMERISAFE investors that purchase the stock on or after the 17th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.29 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$4.66 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, AMERISAFE has a trailing yield of approximately 7.5% on its current stock price of $62.4. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. AMERISAFE has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 22% of its income after tax.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see AMERISAFE earnings per share are up 5.8% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past eight years, AMERISAFE has increased its dividend at approximately 40% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid AMERISAFE? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Overall, AMERISAFE looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

So while AMERISAFE looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, AMERISAFE has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

