Here's What We Like About Ameris Bancorp's (NASDAQ:ABCB) Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Ameris Bancorp's shares on or after the 30th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.15 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.60 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Ameris Bancorp has a trailing yield of approximately 1.2% on its current stock price of $49.21. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Ameris Bancorp is paying out just 11% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Ameris Bancorp's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 34% per annum for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, seven years ago, Ameris Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 17% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Is Ameris Bancorp worth buying for its dividend? Companies like Ameris Bancorp that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Ameris Bancorp more closely.

In light of that, while Ameris Bancorp has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Ameris Bancorp (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

