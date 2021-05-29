Here's What We Like About American National Bankshares' (NASDAQ:AMNB) Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, American National Bankshares investors that purchase the stock on or after the 3rd of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.27 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.08 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, American National Bankshares stock has a trailing yield of around 3.1% on the current share price of $34.68. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether American National Bankshares can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately American National Bankshares's payout ratio is modest, at just 36% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see American National Bankshares's earnings per share have risen 12% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. American National Bankshares has delivered 1.6% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because American National Bankshares is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

Final Takeaway

Is American National Bankshares worth buying for its dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. In summary, American National Bankshares appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in American National Bankshares for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for American National Bankshares that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

