Here's What We Like About American National Bankshares' (NASDAQ:AMNB) Upcoming Dividend

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. You can purchase shares before the 3rd of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 18th of December.

American National Bankshares's next dividend payment will be US$0.27 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.08 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that American National Bankshares has a trailing yield of 4.0% on the current share price of $27.2. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. American National Bankshares paid out a comfortable 41% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at American National Bankshares, with earnings per share up 10.0% on average over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, American National Bankshares has increased its dividend at approximately 1.6% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Is American National Bankshares an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? American National Bankshares has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. American National Bankshares ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

So while American National Bankshares looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for American National Bankshares (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

