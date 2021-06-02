Here's What We Like About American Financial Group's (NYSE:AFG) Upcoming Dividend

It looks like American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, American Financial Group investors that purchase the stock on or after the 7th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of June.

The upcoming dividend for American Financial Group is US$14.00 per share, increased from last year's total dividends per share of US$2.00. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether American Financial Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether American Financial Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. American Financial Group has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 15% of its income after tax.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see American Financial Group's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 26% per annum for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. American Financial Group has delivered an average of 14% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy American Financial Group for the upcoming dividend? Companies like American Financial Group that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating American Financial Group more closely.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example, American Financial Group has 4 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

