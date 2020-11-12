Here's What We Like About Amalgamated Bank's (NASDAQ:AMAL) Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 18th of November will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of December.

Amalgamated Bank's upcoming dividend is US$0.08 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.32 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Amalgamated Bank has a trailing yield of 2.6% on the current stock price of $12.52. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Amalgamated Bank's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Amalgamated Bank can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Amalgamated Bank paid out just 23% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Amalgamated Bank's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 30% per annum for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Amalgamated Bank has delivered 15% dividend growth per year on average over the past two years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Amalgamated Bank? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. In summary, Amalgamated Bank appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Amalgamated Bank for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Amalgamated Bank you should be aware of.

