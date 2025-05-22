Here’s What Warren Buffett Pays Berkshire Hathaway Employees

Berkshire Hathaway is one of the most famous business enterprises in the world. It’s grown from a simple textile manufacturer into a multinational conglomerate helmed by Warren Buffett, a man known for his timeless investing advice and personable, down-to-earth demeanor.
And while the “Oracle of Omaha” has announced his impending retirement from his post as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway at the end of 2025, he remains in charge of the company’s operations until such time.
Berkshire Hathaway is a massive entity, however, and Buffett is but one of many cogs in the machine. Spanning sectors including insurance, manufacturing, utilities and energy and retail and service, its holdings represent thousands of employees. Berkshire Hathaway itself is tasked with managing those holdings, and staff are responsible for executing a variety of duties to ensure those holdings are maintained and expanded upon.
Looking at the company and all its success, just how well are its workers paid?
Berkshire Hathaway Salaries and Wages
Based on Glassdoor findings, the most common job titles at Berkshire Hathaway that have pay data are centered around real estate: realtor ($71,000 to $118,000 annually), real estate agent ($111,000 to $197,000) and real estate broker ($86,000 to $140,000). These all land next to one another in relevance, though they come with diverse pay ranges as could be expected from a commissioned sales position.
Other notable employee salaries include:
- Administrative assistant: $38,000 to $54,000 per year
- Business analyst: $81,000 to $122,000
- Claims adjuster: $55,000 to $85,000
- Customer service representative: $39,000 to $52,000
- Intern: $41,000 to $63,000
- Marketing coordinator: $49,000 to $72,000
- Office manager: $48,000 to $70,000
- Property manager: $60,000 to $88,000
- Sales associate: $55,000 to $87,000
- Software engineer: $106,000 to $151,000
- Underwriter: $62,000 to $98,000
According to Indeed, these figures appear to be generally par for the course in terms of industry pay standards. Indeed lists the average annual salary for a software engineer at approximately $124,000, and the average yearly pay for an administrative assistant at about $54,000.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s What Warren Buffett Pays Berkshire Hathaway Employees
