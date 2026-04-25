Here's What Walmart's $2.4 Billion Investment Across Mexico and Central America Could Mean for the Stock.

Key Points

Walmart is making material investments in Mexico and Chile.

The company's plans lean into the long-term growth opportunity outside of the United States, its largest market.

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Global retailer Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) has a market cap of $1 trillion. It competes across various segments of the retail sector, with operations focused on big-box stores, groceries, club stores, and e-commerce. However, the biggest long-term growth opportunity is highlighted by the $2.4 billion investment in Mexico and Chile. Here's what you need to know about this big investment and how it could impact Walmart's future.

What is Walmart doing with the $2.4 billion it is spending?

Walmart is upping its investment in Mexico by 10% 2026. The plans include improving the in-store experience and enhancing the retailer's distribution network. This backs the company's longer-term goal of opening as many as 1,500 new stores between 2025 and 2029.

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In Chile, the company is investing largely in its distribution system. The big goal is to double the size of its Pudahuel facility to 130,000 square meters. The investment is expected to improve delivery times by 25% and will include the use of over 2,300 robots. Essentially, the distribution hub is growing and becoming more technologically advanced at the same time.

Why is Walmart making this investment?

There's nothing particularly shocking about what Walmart is doing in Central and South America. It is simply growing its business. But that is actually the key takeaway. At the end of 2025, Walmart reported that "Each week, we serve approximately 280 million customers who visit more than 10,900 stores in 19 countries and through our numerous eCommerce websites and mobile applications."

And yet, the company's U.S. Walmart sales account for over two-thirds of its top line. Sam's Club adds another 13% to the company's U.S. revenues, bringing the total to roughly 70%. In other words, just one of the 19 countries in which Walmart operates accounts for the vast majority of its revenues.

Looking at the long-term growth story, it will likely be increasingly focused on international markets. The reason is simple, because that is where it has the most opportunity to grow.

This $2.4 billion investment highlights Walmart's future

Walmart is one of the world's largest consumer staples companies. It didn't get there by accident; it achieved this by methodically investing in its business and growing its geographic footprint. It already dominates the U.S. market, so now it is setting its sights on the international market. And given the size of the world, there could still be years of growth ahead for this retail giant.

Should you buy stock in Walmart right now?

Before you buy stock in Walmart, consider this:

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.