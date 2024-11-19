Here’s what Wall Street experts are saying about Target ahead of earnings

Target (TGT) is scheduled to report results of its third quarter before the market open on Wednesday, November 20. The company will host itsearnings conference callat 8am EST. What to watch for:

GUIDANCE: In August, Target forecast Q3 adjusted earnings per share of $2.10-$2.40 and comparable sales flat to up 2%. Analysts currently expect EPS of $2.30. At the time, Target raised its fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS view to $9.00-$9.70 from $8.60-$9.60. The company said that while it believes its full-year guidance range of flat to up 2% increase in its comparable sales remains appropriate, it now believes the increase will more likely be in the lower half of that range. Target said it was committed to “remaining on the offense” and that it was focused on retail fundamentals, strong execution, and improving margins.

‘TACTICAL UNDERPERFORM’: Evercore ISI initiated a negative tactical call on Target ahead of the Q3 earnings, with potential downside to $140, and added the stock to the firm’s “Tactical Underperfom” list. The firm is looking for Q3 sales trend deceleration to result in Q3 EPS at $2.28 versus the Street at $2.30. While these numbers are still at the higher end of Target’s formal guidance issued in August, Evercore is concerned that the decelerating comp trend will persist into Q4, the analyst tells investors. The firm has an In Line rating and $165 price target on Target shares.

VALUE FOCUS: Target’s focus on value positions the company well for share gains including enhanced and/or new holiday promotions, lowering prices on more than 2,000 items this holiday season, bring its total to over 10,000 items this year, and continued innovation with new owned brand launches focused on value and entry level price points, BofA said in an earnings preview note. While Target has not historically benefited from the same value perception as its large broadline peers, BofA believes market share concerns are overblown given relative sales performance vs. 2019. The firm expects expect digital comps to outpace in-store in Q3, and sees continued gross margin expansion in the second half of 2024 and 2025.

MAKING THE RIGHT MOVES: Macro headwinds and warm fall weather are likely to drive a modest comp deceleration in Q3, but Target is making the right moves in value, operational efficiencies, and revenue mix, Morgan Stanley said in an earnings preview note. The firm said Target screen as an an attractive risk/reward given latent earnings potential driven by its new value-led strategy, push to grow in digital and advertising, and a possible general rebound in discretionary spend, but believes the recovery will take time as the industry has gotten more challenging in recent months. Morgan Stanley said the Q3 results will be a good test point of Target’s ability to continue to execute its way back to a 6% operating margin.

