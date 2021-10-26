Here's What To Make Of UFP Technologies' (NASDAQ:UFPT) Decelerating Rates Of Return

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at UFP Technologies' (NASDAQ:UFPT) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for UFP Technologies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$20m ÷ (US$217m - US$20m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, UFP Technologies has an ROCE of 10%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 10%.

NasdaqCM:UFPT Return on Capital Employed October 26th 2021

In the above chart we have measured UFP Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering UFP Technologies here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For UFP Technologies Tell Us?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has employed 74% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 10%. Since 10% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line

The main thing to remember is that UFP Technologies has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 135% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

