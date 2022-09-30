Here's What To Make Of Stepan's (NYSE:SCL) Decelerating Rates Of Return

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Stepan, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$208m ÷ (US$2.3b - US$638m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Stepan has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Chemicals industry average of 12%. NYSE:SCL Return on Capital Employed September 30th 2022

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 13% and the business has deployed 46% more capital into its operations. Since 13% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

In Conclusion...

In the end, Stepan has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. However, over the last five years, the stock has only delivered a 16% return to shareholders who held over that period. So to determine if Stepan is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

