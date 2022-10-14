Here's What To Make Of Sensata Technologies Holding's (NYSE:ST) Decelerating Rates Of Return

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Sensata Technologies Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.078 = US$604m ÷ (US$8.6b - US$887m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Sensata Technologies Holding has an ROCE of 7.8%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 8.1%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Sensata Technologies Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Sensata Technologies Holding.

What Can We Tell From Sensata Technologies Holding's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Sensata Technologies Holding's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 33% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 7.8%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

What We Can Learn From Sensata Technologies Holding's ROCE

In conclusion, Sensata Technologies Holding has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Since the stock has declined 20% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Sensata Technologies Holding has the makings of a multi-bagger.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Sensata Technologies Holding we've found 3 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Sensata Technologies Holding may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

