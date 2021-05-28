Here's What To Make Of Otter Tail's (NASDAQ:OTTR) Decelerating Rates Of Return

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Otter Tail is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.07 = US$151m ÷ (US$2.6b - US$459m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, Otter Tail has an ROCE of 7.0%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 4.5% generated by the Electric Utilities industry, it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Otter Tail compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Otter Tail's ROCE Trend?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Otter Tail. The company has consistently earned 7.0% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 35% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Key Takeaway

In conclusion, Otter Tail has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Since the stock has gained an impressive 85% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

