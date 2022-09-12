Here's What To Make Of ONE Gas' (NYSE:OGS) Decelerating Rates Of Return

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for ONE Gas:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.054 = US$327m ÷ (US$8.4b - US$2.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, ONE Gas has an ROCE of 5.4%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 5.4%, it's still a low return by itself. NYSE:OGS Return on Capital Employed September 12th 2022

In the above chart we have measured ONE Gas' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering ONE Gas here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at ONE Gas. The company has employed 33% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 5.4%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

Another point to note, we noticed the company has increased current liabilities over the last five years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 28% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than5.4% because total capital employed would be higher.The 5.4% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 28% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. So while current liabilities isn't high right now, keep an eye out in case it increases further, because this can introduce some elements of risk.

What We Can Learn From ONE Gas' ROCE

In summary, ONE Gas has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 23% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

ONE Gas does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

While ONE Gas isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

