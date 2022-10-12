Here's What To Make Of IDACORP's (NYSE:IDA) Decelerating Rates Of Return

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at IDACORP (NYSE:IDA), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for IDACORP, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.043 = US$304m ÷ (US$7.5b - US$449m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, IDACORP has an ROCE of 4.3%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 4.4%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for IDACORP compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering IDACORP here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For IDACORP Tell Us?

Over the past five years, IDACORP's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect IDACORP to be a multi-bagger going forward. That probably explains why IDACORP has been paying out 63% of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. Most shareholders probably know this and own the stock for its dividend.

What We Can Learn From IDACORP's ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to IDACORP's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 23% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for IDACORP (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

