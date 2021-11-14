Here's What To Make Of Gentex's (NASDAQ:GNTX) Decelerating Rates Of Return

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, while the ROCE is currently high for Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX), we aren't jumping out of our chairs because returns are decreasing.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Gentex is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = US$485m ÷ (US$2.1b - US$192m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Gentex has an ROCE of 25%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.5% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NasdaqGS:GNTX Return on Capital Employed November 14th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Gentex compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Gentex here for free.

What Can We Tell From Gentex's ROCE Trend?

Over the past five years, Gentex's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So it may not be a multi-bagger in the making, but given the decent 25% return on capital, it'd be difficult to find fault with the business's current operations.

Our Take On Gentex's ROCE

In summary, Gentex isn't compounding its earnings but is generating decent returns on the same amount of capital employed. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 128% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

Gentex could be trading at an attractive price in other respects, so you might find our free intrinsic value estimation on our platform quite valuable.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.