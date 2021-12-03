Here's What To Make Of Funko's (NASDAQ:FNKO) Decelerating Rates Of Return

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Funko, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$90m ÷ (US$915m - US$244m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Funko has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 15% generated by the Retail Distributors industry.

NasdaqGS:FNKO Return on Capital Employed December 3rd 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Funko compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 13% and the business has deployed 58% more capital into its operations. Since 13% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line On Funko's ROCE

To sum it up, Funko has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. However, over the last three years, the stock has only delivered a 9.6% return to shareholders who held over that period. So because of the trends we're seeing, we'd recommend looking further into this stock to see if it has the makings of a multi-bagger.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Funko you'll probably want to know about.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

