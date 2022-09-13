Here's What To Make Of First Advantage's (NASDAQ:FA) Decelerating Rates Of Return

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at First Advantage (NASDAQ:FA), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for First Advantage, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.05 = US$90m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$101m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, First Advantage has an ROCE of 5.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 13%. NasdaqGS:FA Return on Capital Employed September 13th 2022

In the above chart we have measured First Advantage's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The returns on capital haven't changed much for First Advantage in recent years. Over the past two years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 5.0% and the business has deployed 70% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line

In summary, First Advantage has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Since the stock has declined 37% over the last year, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

While First Advantage doesn't shine too bright in this respect, it's still worth seeing if the company is trading at attractive prices. You can find that out with our FREE intrinsic value estimation on our platform.

