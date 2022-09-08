Here's What To Make Of Designer Brands' (NYSE:DBI) Decelerating Rates Of Return

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Designer Brands is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$239m ÷ (US$2.1b - US$740m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, Designer Brands has an ROCE of 18%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 17% generated by the Specialty Retail industry. NYSE:DBI Return on Capital Employed September 8th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Designer Brands' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Designer Brands here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Over the past five years, Designer Brands' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Designer Brands to be a multi-bagger going forward.

On another note, while the change in ROCE trend might not scream for attention, it's interesting that the current liabilities have actually gone up over the last five years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 35% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than18% because total capital employed would be higher.The 18% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 35% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. With that in mind, just be wary if this ratio increases in the future, because if it gets particularly high, this brings with it some new elements of risk.

Our Take On Designer Brands' ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Designer Brands' returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Designer Brands does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

