Here's What To Make Of DAVIDsTEA's (NASDAQ:DTEA) Decelerating Rates Of Return

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for DAVIDsTEA:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = CA$6.1m ÷ (CA$71m - CA$20m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

So, DAVIDsTEA has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Specialty Retail industry average it falls behind.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating DAVIDsTEA's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From DAVIDsTEA's ROCE Trend?

We're a bit concerned with the trends, because the business is applying 63% less capital than it was five years ago and returns on that capital have stayed flat. When a company effectively decreases its assets base, it's not usually a sign to be optimistic on that company. So if this trend continues, don't be surprised if the business is smaller in a few years time.

On another note, while the change in ROCE trend might not scream for attention, it's interesting that the current liabilities have actually gone up over the last five years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 28% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than12% because total capital employed would be higher.The 12% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 28% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. So while current liabilities isn't high right now, keep an eye out in case it increases further, because this can introduce some elements of risk.

The Bottom Line On DAVIDsTEA's ROCE

Overall, we're not ecstatic to see DAVIDsTEA reducing the amount of capital it employs in the business. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 66% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think DAVIDsTEA has the makings of a multi-bagger.

