Here's What To Make Of Constellation Brands' (NYSE:STZ) Decelerating Rates Of Return

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So, when we ran our eye over Constellation Brands' (NYSE:STZ) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Constellation Brands:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$3.1b ÷ (US$26b - US$2.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2022).

So, Constellation Brands has an ROCE of 13%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 13%. NYSE:STZ Return on Capital Employed October 4th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Constellation Brands compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has employed 40% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 13%. 13% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Constellation Brands has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line

The main thing to remember is that Constellation Brands has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. However, over the last five years, the stock has only delivered a 21% return to shareholders who held over that period. So to determine if Constellation Brands is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

