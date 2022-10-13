Here's What To Make Of Chefs' Warehouse's (NASDAQ:CHEF) Decelerating Rates Of Return

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Chefs' Warehouse:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.071 = US$65m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$231m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Chefs' Warehouse has an ROCE of 7.1%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 8.9% average generated by the Consumer Retailing industry.

What Can We Tell From Chefs' Warehouse's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Chefs' Warehouse's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 71% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 7.1%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

In Conclusion...

As we've seen above, Chefs' Warehouse's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 44% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

