Here's What To Make Of Benchmark Electronics' (NYSE:BHE) Decelerating Rates Of Return

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Benchmark Electronics:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.055 = US$72m ÷ (US$2.0b - US$684m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Benchmark Electronics has an ROCE of 5.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Benchmark Electronics compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Benchmark Electronics.

How Are Returns Trending?

Over the past five years, Benchmark Electronics' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Benchmark Electronics in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

Another point to note, we noticed the company has increased current liabilities over the last five years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 34% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than5.5% because total capital employed would be higher.The 5.5% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 34% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. So while current liabilities isn't high right now, keep an eye out in case it increases further, because this can introduce some elements of risk.

What We Can Learn From Benchmark Electronics' ROCE

In summary, Benchmark Electronics isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 21% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Benchmark Electronics has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Benchmark Electronics (of which 1 is significant!) that you should know about.

While Benchmark Electronics may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

