Here's What To Make Of AZZ's (NYSE:AZZ) Decelerating Rates Of Return

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for AZZ, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$105m ÷ (US$1.0b - US$119m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2021).

Therefore, AZZ has an ROCE of 12%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.3% generated by the Electrical industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for AZZ compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering AZZ here for free.

So How Is AZZ's ROCE Trending?

Things have been pretty stable at AZZ, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if AZZ doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

In Conclusion...

We can conclude that in regards to AZZ's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 11% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

