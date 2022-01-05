Here's What To Make Of AMN Healthcare Services' (NYSE:AMN) Decelerating Rates Of Return

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So, when we ran our eye over AMN Healthcare Services' (NYSE:AMN) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for AMN Healthcare Services, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$346m ÷ (US$2.7b - US$641m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, AMN Healthcare Services has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the Healthcare industry.

NYSE:AMN Return on Capital Employed January 5th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for AMN Healthcare Services compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering AMN Healthcare Services here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 122% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 17%. 17% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that AMN Healthcare Services has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Bottom Line On AMN Healthcare Services' ROCE

In the end, AMN Healthcare Services has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 220% return they've received over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

If you'd like to know more about AMN Healthcare Services, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

While AMN Healthcare Services may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

