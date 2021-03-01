Here's What to Expect in Lemonade's Earnings

In this video, I will be talking about what to expect from the upcoming Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) Q4 earnings report. Lemonade has shown it can grow fast in the US, but the current valuation suggests that the market expects that growth to continue in 2021.

Lemonade currently offers homeowners, renters, pets, and most recently life insurance. It is available in most US states, the Netherlands, Germany, and now France. At the end of 2020, it announced it reached 1 million customers, an incredible milestone reached in record time. Will the growth story continue? Let's hope it does because right now the stock trades at a pretty high premium.

Neil Rozenbaum owns shares of Lemonade, Inc. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Lemonade, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil Rozenbaum is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.