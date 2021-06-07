Here's What to Expect from Vaccine Makers in the Long Term

Experts say the coronavirus will be around well into the future. And that means so will the need for vaccines. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on May 28, healthcare and cannabis bureau editor and analyst Olivia Zitkus and Fool.com contributor Adria Cimino discuss what we may expect from coronavirus vaccine makers in three to five years.

Olivia Zitkus: With all that in mind, what do you think the landscape of vaccines might look like in three years or in five years? Do you think we're still going to have a lot of options to choose from? I guess we don't even know if we will need all those options. We still have yet to figure that out and for experts to tell us. But what do you think about the outlook for few years or five years?

Adria Cimino: I think there'll be a few market leaders not just one, because clearly one company couldn't serve all of the countries. So there's going to have to be a few out there. We'll also know more about annual revenue. We'll know is this going to be something that is going to keep growing? Is it going to stabilize and plateau and then just stay at a certain level? We'll have -- and this is like three years out. We should have ideas about these things. Some of the players might drop out. Some of the farther behind players might decide, wait a minute, let's just move on to other things because our candidate just isn't working. So there might be fewer players in the end. Farther down the road, talking five years out, I'd say there'll be a lot of innovation. Just looking at the flu vaccine. There's already flu vaccines out there. But like Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has a flu vaccine candidate that is close to market. It met all primary endpoints in the clinical trial. So that didn't stop them from developing a flu vaccine. There are a lot of companies that could be developing better vaccines well into the future. One thing that we definitely look for is a combined flu and COVID vaccine. That's something that Novavax is working on, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is also working on and that's something that will probably be about five years out. We can imagine that coming out.

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Olivia Zitkus owns shares of Moderna Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Moderna Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.