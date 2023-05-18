Here's What to Expect From UiPath (PATH) in Q1 Earnings

UiPath Inc.PATH is scheduled to report its first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on May 24, after market close.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters by 115.3%, on average.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UiPath’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $266.9 million, indicating an 8.9% year-over-year increase. The top-line growth is likely to have benefited from the adoption of the company’s end-to-end automation platform, product introduction and expanding platform deployment options.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter stands at 2 cents per share, indicating growth of more than 100% from the year-ago reported figure. Such an uptick can be correlated to a stable business model, which helps in durable growth and increases the scalability of the business.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for UiPath this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

UiPath has an Earnings ESP of -17.65% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots of Some Service Providers

Omnicom OMC reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results. OMC’s earnings of $1.56 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13% and our estimate by 11.4%. EPS increased 12.2% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.3% and our estimate by 1.4%. The top line increased 1% year over year.

Equifax EFX also reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results. EFX’s adjusted earnings of $1.43 per share beat the consensus mark by 4.4%. However, the bottom line declined 35.6% from the year-ago figure.

Total revenues of $1.3 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.5%. The top line decreased 4.5% year over year.

ManpowerGroup MAN reported lower-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results.

MAN’s adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share lagged the consensus mark by 0.6% but matched our estimate. Revenues of $4.8 billion missed the consensus mark by 1.3% and our estimate by a slight margin. The top line decreased 7.6% year over year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

