Here's What to Expect From TOTAL (TOT) This Earnings Season

TOTAL SE TOT is set to report fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 9, before the opening bell. This integrated oil and gas company delivered an earnings surprise of 102.2% in the last four quarters, on average.



Let’s focus on the factors that might have impacted its fourth-quarter performance.

Factors at Play

During the quarter, TOTAL continued to strengthen its overall portfolio through acquisitions, tie-ups, and monetization of non-core assets, which is expected to get reflected in fourth-quarter results.



Weakness in refining margins and low demand for jet fuel are likely to have had an adverse impact on fourth-quarter earnings. TOTAL continued with strong cost-management initiatives, which are likely to have boosted margins in the fourth quarter. Production from new startups is likely to have offset the impact from the natural decline of fields in the fourth quarter.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is 46 cents, which indicates a 61.34% decline from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

TOTAL SE Price and EPS Surprise

TOTAL SE price-eps-surprise | TOTAL SE Quote

Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: TOTAL currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

