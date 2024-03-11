Here's What to Expect From Manchester United (MANU) Q2 Earnings

Manchester United plc MANU is slated to report its second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Mar 12, before market open.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.2%.

The Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter fiscal 2024 bottom line is pegged at a loss per share of 18 cents. This suggests a 157.1% year-over-year decline from the reported loss of 7 cents per share.



The consensus mark for total revenues is pegged at $245.1 million, suggesting a 24.7% increase from the year-ago quarter’s value of $196.5 million.

Factors at Play

The top-line performance of Manchester United in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 is expected to have increased year over year on the back of solid contributions from its Commercial, Broadcasting and Matchday line of businesses. The uptrend is most likely to have been due to the company’s partnership extension with Adidas until the end of the 2034/35 season, men’s team participation in the UEFA Champions League, increased income from the Premier League and solid Megastore performance.



Although soft contributions from Sponsorship are a concern, the above-mentioned tailwinds are most likely to have more than offset this headwind in the to-be-reported quarter.

Meanwhile, the company’s bottom line is likely to have been notably affected in the to-be-reported quarter due to increased operating expenses and costs. The uptick in costs and expenses is likely to have been caused by increased employee benefits, commercial costs and matchday costs.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Manchester United this time around. The company does not have the right combination of two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) — to increase the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Manchester United has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: MANU currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

