Here's What to Expect From Limbach Holdings' (LMB) Q4 Earnings

Limbach Holdings LMB is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 13, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the four trailing quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 92.1% on average.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Limbach Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Limbach Holdings, Inc. Quote

Q4 Expectations

Limbach Holdings’ top line in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have decreased, mainly due to continued softness in the General Contractor Relationships. The company’s continued focus on increasing the Owner Direct Relationships segment’s contribution to the business is likely to have partially offset the decline. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $131.3 million, indicating an 8.5% decline from the year-ago actual figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 40 cents, 27.3% lower than the year-over-year figure. An increase in expenses is likely to have dented earnings in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for LMB this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Limbach Holdings has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Earnings of Some Other Service Providers

Robert Half RHI reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2023 results.

Quarterly earnings of 83 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 1.2% but declined 39.4% year over year. RHI’s revenues of $1.5 billion beat the consensus mark by a slight margin but decreased 14.7% year over year.

Aptiv APTV reported mixed fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.

Adjusted earnings of $1.40 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5% and increased 10.2% year over year. APTV’s revenues of $4.9 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% but increased 6% year over year.

S&P Global SPGI reported mixed fourth-quarter results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat the same.

Adjusted EPS of $3.13 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6% but increased 23.2% year over. Revenues of $3.2 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.5% and improved 7.3% year over year.

