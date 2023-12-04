Here's What to Expect From Johnson Outdoors' (JOUT) Q4 Earnings

Johnson Outdoors Inc. JOUT is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 8, before market open.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19% and increased 4.3% year over year. Net sales surpassed the consensus mark by 1.4% but declined 8% year over year.

The Trend in Estimate Revision

For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share remained stable at a loss of 32 cents in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a plunge of 133.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported value.



The consensus mark for net sales is pegged at $121.1 million, suggesting a 38.3% fall from the year-ago reported figure.

Key Factors to Note

Johnson Outdoors’ fiscal fourth-quarter net sales are expected to have declined year over year due to the post-pandemic slowdown and elevated retail inventories impacting its Camping and Watercraft Recreation business. The impact of current macroeconomic conditions, decline in consumer spending and demand trends, is another concern.



The emphasis on new product innovation are likely to have partially offset the adverse effects of these headwinds.



The company's bottom line is likely to have been affected by deferred compensation expenses related to marketing plan assets to market. Elevated warranty expenses and advertising and promotion costs are a concern as well.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Johnson Outdoors this time. That is because a stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. This is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: JOUT carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

