Here's What to Expect From Johnson Outdoors' (JOUT) Q1 Earnings

Johnson Outdoors Inc. JOUT is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 2, before market open.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and net sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 387.5% and 20.4%, respectively. Also, the metrics declined on a year-over-year basis.

The Trend in Estimate Revision

For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share remained unchanged at 15 cents in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 73.7% decline from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



The consensus mark for net sales is pegged at $140.4 million, suggesting a 21.3% decline from the year-ago reported figure of $178.3 million.

Key Factors to Note

Johnson Outdoors’ fiscal first-quarter net sales are likely to decline year over year due to moderating pandemic-driven demand and elevated retail inventories impacting the Camping and Watercraft Recreation business.



The company's bottom line is likely to have been affected by deferred compensation expenses related to marketing plan assets to market. Elevated warranty expenses and professional services costs are a concern as well.



Nonetheless, JOUT is focused on strengthening its operating margins through an active cost-saving program and prudent expense management. This and the emphasis on new product introduction is expected to have partially offset the adverse impact of these headwinds.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Johnson Outdoors this time. That is because a stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. This is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: JOUT carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

