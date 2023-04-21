Here's What to Expect From Interpublic Group's (IPG) Q1 Earnings

Interpublic Group, Inc. IPG is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 27, before the market open.

The company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the four trailing quarters, with an average surprise of 8.2%.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 31 cents, which has been revised downward 8.8% in the past 30 days.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Price and EPS Surprise

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) price-eps-surprise | Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Quote

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $2.2 billion, down 1.4% from the year-ago actual figure. The decline is likely to have been due to headwinds like the global economic slowdown and the adverse geopolitical environment. Our estimate indicates revenues declining slightly from the year-ago reported figure.

The company is likely to have faced increasing costs along with global economic pressure during the quarter, which may have weighed on the bottom line. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings indicates a 34% decline from the year-ago reported figure. Our estimate indicates earnings to decline 33.3% year over year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for IPG this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Interpublic Group has an Earnings ESP of -1.06% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Waste Management WM currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.79% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

It is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26, after the market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.27 per share, down 1.6% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.84 billion, up 3.9% from the prior-year figure. WM had an average surprise of 4.7% in the previous four quarters.

Charles River Associates CRAI currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.44% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, after the market close.

The ZacksConsensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.35 per share, down 11.8% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $152.6 million, up 2.8% from the figure reported a year ago. CRAI had an average surprise of 19.8% in the previous four quarters.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Charles River Associates (CRAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.