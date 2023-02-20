Here's What to Expect From FTI Consulting (FCN) Q4 Earnings

FTI Consulting FCN is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 23, before market open.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters and lagged once, delivering an earnings surprise of 6.4% on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has remained unchanged at $1.33 in the past 30 days.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $737.73 million, indicating an increase of 9.1% from the year-ago actual figure. The expected increase can be attributed to the company’s segmental revenue growth.

The company has the majority of its income generated from five segments.

Revenues generated from Corporate Financing are expected to grow 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $257 million.

Revenues from Economic consulting are expected to increase 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate stands at $177 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Forensic and Litigation consulting revenues is currently pegged at $155 million, indicating an increase of 12.3% from the year-ago actual figure.

Strategic Communications revenues are expected to grow around 1.4%, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $71 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Technology revenues is currently pegged at $77 million, indicating an increase of 18% from the year-ago actual figure.

The bottom line is expected to have been negatively impacted by an increase in operating expenses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of the bottom line is pegged at $1.33, which is 17.7% more than the year-over-year figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FCN this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FTI Consulting has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks to Consider

Besides FCN, here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on their fourth-quarter 2022 earnings.

TuSimple TSP currently has a Zacks Rank of 3 and an ESP of +8.88%. The fourth-quarter results are expected soon.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 58 cents, having narrowed 1.7% in the past 60 days. TSP has an average surprise of 10.62% in the previous four quarters. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

GFL Environmental GFL currently has a Zacks Rank of 2 and an ESP of +15.00%. The fourth-quarter results are scheduled on Feb 21 after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 7 cents, which is 16.7% more than the year-ago figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is $1.31 billion, 6.91% more than the figure reported in the previous year. GFL has an average surprise of 203.2% for the last four reported quarters.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

