Here's What to Expect From Crawford's (CRD-A) Q2 Earnings

Crawford & Company( CRD.A ) is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 3, after market close.

The company has an earnings surprise history of 18.36% on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crawford’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $313.3 million, indicating a 6.8% year-over-year increase. The top line is likely to have gained from the solid execution of its business strategy and a strong business model.

Crawford & Company Price and EPS Surprise

Crawford & Company price-eps-surprise | Crawford & Company Quote

The consensus estimate for earnings stands at 26 cents per share, implying 73.3% year-over-year growth. The healthy pricing and improved utilization can be attributed to such growth.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Crawford this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Crawford has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector, which according to our model shows, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Aptiv APTV currently has a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.03 per share, up more than 100% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.72 billion, up 16.5% from the figure reported a year ago. APTV had an average negative surprise of 8.1% in the previous four quarters.

APTV has an Earnings ESP of +4.37. The company is scheduled to release its second-quarter earnings on Aug 3.

Trane Technologies TT currently has a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $2.55 per share, up 18.1% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.62 billion, up 10.4% from the prior-year reported figure. TT had an average surprise of 6.7% in the previous four quarters.

TT has an Earnings ESP of +1.20. The company is scheduled to release its second-quarter results on Aug 2.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

