Here's What to Expect From At Home's (HOME) Q1 Earnings

At Home Group Inc. HOME is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Jun 18, after the closing bell.



In the last reported quarter, this leading luxury home decor superstore reported adjusted earnings of 37 cents per share, which met the Zacks Consensus Estimate but declined 21.3% year over year. Meanwhile, revenues lagged expectation by a slight margin of 0.02% in the fiscal fourth quarter but grew 12.3% from the year-ago figure owing to net increase in open stores.



Trend in Estimate Revision



For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss per share has been unchanged at 37 cents over the past 30 days. This estimated figure indicates a plunge of 1,333.3% from earnings of 3 cents per share reported a year ago. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $194.73 million, suggesting a 36.4% decrease from the year-earlier reported number of $306.26 million.



Factors to Note



At Home’s sales are expected to be have faced challenges in the fiscal first quarter owing to the coronavirus outbreak. The company announced temporarily closure of stores in North America, and suspended all new store openings and store remodels, given the pandemic’s impacts. Notably, it witnessed negative comps prior to the temporary store closures.



Notably, At Home and other Retail - Home Furnishings industry players like RH RH, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM and Tempur Sealy International, Inc. TPX are dependent on consumer discretionary spending. The spending has been affected by general macroeconomic conditions, consumer confidence, employment levels and other factors.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for comparable-store sales or comps is currently pegged at negative 44.5%. Comps declined 0.8% and 3.1% in the year-ago period and last reported quarter, respectively.



Relentless competition, tariffs and tough comparisons are likely to have been pressing concerns for At Home. Also, higher marketing and advertising expenses might have affected its margins in the to-be-reported quarter. Product margin contraction due to incremental markdowns and increased occupancy costs are also likely to have weighed on its bottom line.



What the Zacks Model Unveils



At Home does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or higher — for increasing the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: At Home currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



